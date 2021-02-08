Tennis-Former champion Azarenka upset by Pegula in first round

MELBOURNE, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Victoria Azarenka was dumped out of the Australian Open in the first round on Tuesday after a 7-5 6-4 defeat by main draw debutant Jessica Pegula.

Belarusian Azarenka, who won her two Grand Slam titles in Melbourne in 2012 and 2013, started the stronger and looked to be in complete control, the 12th seed racing to a 5-2 lead in the first set.

However, things quickly fell apart as American Pegula, the world number 61, took the next five games to seal the set.

Azarenka's troubles continued in the second set and she took a medical timeout while trailing 4-2 after appearing to have trouble breathing.

She returned to hold serve and followed that up with a break to draw level at 4-4, but Pegula broke straight back before serving out the match, sealing victory with an ace.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

