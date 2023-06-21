News & Insights

US Markets

Tennis-Five-time champion Williams and Svitolina handed Wimbledon wildcards

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

June 21, 2023 — 06:23 am EDT

Written by Pearl Josephine Nazare for Reuters ->

June 21 (Reuters) - Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams and former world number three Elina Svitolina were handed wildcard entries into Wimbledon, the organisers announced on Wednesday.

Williams, 43, has won the third major of the year five times and returned to action this month after a five-month injury layoff.

Williams is currently ranked 697th and is competing in the Birmingham Classic, having secured a victory against a top-50 opponent in nearly four years when she beat Italian Camile Giorgi in the round of 32 on Monday.

Ukrainian Svitolina reached the French Open quarter-finals following a maternity break before suffering a defeat against Czech teenager Linda Fruhvirtova on her return to grass at Birmingham earlier this week.

British number one Katie Boulter is among the other wildcard entries after winning her first Women's Tennis Association title at the Nottingham Open over the weekend.

Boulter will be joined by compatriots Jodie Burrage, Harriet Dart, Katie Swan and Heather Watson as wildcard entries.

In the men's tournament, Liam Broady, Jan Choinski, Arthur Fery, David Goffin, George Loffhagen and Ryan Peniston were handed wildcard entries.

The four outstanding wildcards – two men and two women – are yet to be announced.

(Reporting by Pearl Josephine Nazare in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

((PearlJosephine.Nazare@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.