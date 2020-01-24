Tennis-Federer survives huge scare to reach last 16 on freaky Friday

Roger Federer looked defeat full in the face before rallying in the 10-point tiebreaker to edge local battler John Millman in a five-set thriller on Friday night and reach the last 16 of the Australian Open.
