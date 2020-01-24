Tennis-Federer survives huge scare to reach last 16 on freaky Friday

Roger Federer faced down local battler John Millman 4-6 7-6(2) 6-4 4-6 7-6(8) in a five-set thriller on Friday night to reach the last 16 of the Australian Open and restore some normality to Melbourne Park after a day of big upsets.
