Tennis-Federer serves up directions as latest voice on Waze navigation app

Credit: REUTERS/Jasen Vinlove

May 31, 2023 — 07:02 pm EDT

Written by Amy Tennery for Reuters ->

May 31 (Reuters) - After a career spent navigating the toughest opponents on the court, 20-times major winner Roger Federer will now help commuters navigate the open road, as the newest voice of driving app Waze.

The retired, polyglottic tennis star can offer directions in English, French, or German, and is the first person to record custom navigation in three different languages, the navigation app said on Wednesday.

The 41-year-old Swiss offers a variety of motivational messages to drivers, on top of basic directions.

"It's drive time - I can feel the adrenaline kicking in already," Federer says in one recording.

He begins another commute by telling drivers: "Time to ride! Trust your ability. I'm ready to coach you along the way."

Federer joins an assortment of celebrity voices on the navigation app, which Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O acquired for $1 billion in 2013, including pop stars Christina Aguilera and the Jonas Brothers.

The former number one called time on his extraordinary career in September.

"Alright, I'm pumped for this drive," Federer declares in another custom recording.

"I feel rested and ready. Like coming back from a nice vacation. You need time away from the craziness sometimes, you know?"

(Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York Editing by Toby Davis)

((Amy.Tennery@thomsonreuters.com; 917-361-8594;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

