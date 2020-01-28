Tennis-Federer saves seven matchpoints against Sandgren to reach semis

Roger Federer saved seven match points on his way to an enthralling 6-3 2-6 2-6 7-6(8) 6-3 comeback victory over American world number 100 Tennys Sandgren to reach the semi-finals of the Australian Open on Tuesday.
