Tennis-Federer finds 'super breaker' to his liking after escaping defeat

Roger Federer has never struggled for ways to win matches at the Australian Open but in beating John Millman to chalk up his 100th on the Melbourne hardcourts the 38-year-old Swiss found himself in uncharted territory on Friday.
