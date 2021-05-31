Tennis-Fans presence could condition Djokovic's Olympics participation

PARIS, May 31 (Reuters) - World number one Novak Djokovic said on Monday that he might consider skipping the Tokyo Olympics if the competitions are played without spectators.

Foreign spectators have already been banned and organisers are expected to make a decision next month on whether Japanese fans will be able to attend the Games, set to run between July 23 and Aug. 8., and under what conditions.

"I'm planning to play the Olympic Games for now. As I heard, there's going to be some crowd, local crowd from Japan only. As I understand, 20%, 30% of the capacity," Djokovic told reporters on the eve of his 2021 French Open debut.

"If they change something, if there's not going to be any crowd, then I'll consider if I want to go or not. Right now I am planning to go, and I'm very excited about that."

