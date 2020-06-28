Tennis-Evans beats Edmund in Battle of Brits final

Dan Evans beat Kyle Edmund in the final of the Battle of the Brits exhibition tournament on Sunday.

The 30-year-old won 6-3 6-2 in the behind-closed-doors event played at the National Tennis Centre in west London.

Evans had beaten former world number one Andy Murray in Saturday's semi-final.

The 33-year-old Murray, who was playing his first event since November, withdrew from his third-place playoff match against Cameron Norrie after a busy week.

Murray's brother Jamie organised the charity tournament to help provide some competitive action while players await the resumption of the season which was closed down in March because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

