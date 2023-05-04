Tennis-Dominant Sabalenka ends Sakkari's run to reach Madrid final

May 4 (Reuters) - World number two Aryna Sabalenka brushed past Maria Sakkari 6-4 6-1 in the semi-finals of the Madrid Open on Thursday to set up a potential second straight final showdown with top ranked Iga Swiatek.

Sabalenka and Sakkari's ninth meeting on tour and first on clay ended with the 24-year-old Belarusian extending her win-loss record over the Greek ninth seed to 6-3.

Sabalenka, who was champion in Madrid in 2021, stayed on track for her second title of the season in style after winning the Australian Open in January.

She won an impressive 70.7% of her first serve points and saved five of six break points while sending down four aces against Sakkari.

The Belarusian will next face the winner of Swiatek or Russian Veronika Kudermetova in Saturday's final.

(Reporting by Pearl Josephine Nazare in Bengaluru; editing by Pritha Sarkar)

((PearlJosephine.Nazare@thomsonreuters.com;))

