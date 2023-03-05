US Markets

Tennis-Djokovic withdraws from Indian Wells amid U.S. visa row

Credit: REUTERS/AMR ALFIKY

March 05, 2023 — 09:34 pm EST

Written by Rory Carroll for Reuters ->

LOS ANGELES, March 5 (Reuters) - World number one Novak Djokovic has formally withdrawn from the draw for the Indian Wells tournament, officials said on Sunday in an indication that his application for a COVID-19 vaccine waiver to enter the U.S. might have failed.

The Serbian, who is one of the most high-profile athletes unvaccinated against the virus, applied to the U.S. government last month for special permission to play at ATP Masters events at Indian Wells and Miami.

