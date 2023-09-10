Tennis-Djokovic wins U.S. Open for record equalling 24th Grand Slam

By Steve Keating

NEW YORK, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic battled past Daniil Medvedev 6-3 7-6(5) 6-3 and into the tennis record books on Sunday, winning the U.S. Open to equal Margaret Court's record haul of 24 Grand Slams.

The victory, his fourth in 10 Flushing Meadows finals, capped another remarkable Grand Slam campaign for Djokovic with wins at the Australian, French and U.S. Opens and a return to the top of the world rankings when they are updated on Monday.

The 36-year-old Serb becomes the oldest U.S. Open men’s winner in the Open Era and the first to win three Grand Slam events in a season for the fourth time.

The win was also measure of revenge for Djokovic.

The second seed walked out on to a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday and stared across the net at Medvedev the man once again standing between him and history just as he had two years ago.

The last time the two clashed at the U.S. Open was in the 2021 final, when the Russian captured his only major and denied the Serb a rare calendar Grand Slam.

(Reporting by Steve Keating in New York; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

