Tennis-Djokovic sets up Federer showdown with Raonic rout

Defending champion Novak Djokovic set up a semi-final showdown with 'Big Three' rival Roger Federer at the Australian Open on Tuesday with a thumping 6-4 6-3 7-6(1) victory over Canada's hapless Milos Raonic.
