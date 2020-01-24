Tennis-Djokovic puts on serving masterclass to breeze past Nishioka

Defending champion Novak Djokovic thumped Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka 6-3 6-2 6-2 in the third round of the Australian Open on Friday to stay on course for a record-extending eighth title at Melbourne Park.
