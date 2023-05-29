Tennis-Djokovic breezes into French Open second round

PARIS, May 29 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic launched his quest for a record-breaking 23rd men's Grand Slam singles title with a no-nonsense 6-3 6-2 7-6 (7-1) first-round victory over debutant Aleksandar Kovacevic on at the French Open on Monday.
The twice champion breezed through the first two sets before encountering resistance from the 24-year-old American whose lack of experience then showed in the tiebreak on the world's biggest clay court.
Djokovic ended the contest with a sizzling service return on his first match point.
He will next face Hungarian journeyman Marton Fucsovics for a place in the third round.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)
