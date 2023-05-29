News & Insights

Tennis-Djokovic breezes into French Open second round

May 29, 2023 — 10:23 am EDT

Written by Julien Pretot for Reuters ->

PARIS, May 29 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic launched his quest for a record-breaking 23rd men's Grand Slam singles title with a no-nonsense 6-3 6-2 7-6 (7-1) first-round victory over debutant Aleksandar Kovacevic on at the French Open on Monday.

The twice champion breezed through the first two sets before encountering resistance from the 24-year-old American whose lack of experience then showed in the tiebreak on the world's biggest clay court.

Djokovic ended the contest with a sizzling service return on his first match point.

He will next face Hungarian journeyman Marton Fucsovics for a place in the third round.

