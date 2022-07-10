Tennis-Djokovic beats Kyrgios to win seventh Wimbledon title

Pritha Sarkar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

Novak Djokovic beat unseeded Australian Nick Kyrgios 4-6 6-3 6-4 7-6(3) to win his seventh Wimbledon title on Sunday.

The Serbian top seed won a fourth successive title at the All England Club to take his overall Grand Slam tally to 21.

