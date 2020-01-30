Tennis-Djokovic beats Federer to reach Australian Open final

MELBOURNE, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Defending champion Novak Djokovic beat Roger Federer 7-6(1) 6-4 6-3 to reach the final of the Australian Open on Thursday. Serbian Djokovic will meet the winner of the showdown between Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev, who play the other semi-final on Friday, in the title match. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Pritha Sarkar) ((ian.ransom@thomsonreuters.com; +61 3 9286 1447;)) Keywords: TENNIS AUSOPEN/ (URGENT, PIX)

