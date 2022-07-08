US Markets

Tennis-Czech Republic, Poland and U.S. drawn in BJK Cup 'Group of Death'

Contributor
Dhruv Munjal Reuters
Published

Former champions Czech Republic and United States have been pooled alongside Poland in the proverbial "Group of Death" for the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup Finals, organisers announced on Friday.

July 8 (Reuters) - Former champions Czech Republic and United States have been pooled alongside Poland in the proverbial "Group of Death" for the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup Finals, organisers announced on Friday.

The 12-team tournament will be held in Glasgow from Nov. 8-13.

Top seeds Switzerland, who finished runners-up last year, have been drawn with Canada and Italy, while seven-times winners Australia will battle it out with Slovakia and Belgium.

Hosts Britain, Spain and Kazakhstan make up the fourth group for the event, which will see the four winners from each group progress to the semi-finals.

Defending champions Russia will not feature in this year's Finals after the International Tennis Federation banned them from team competitions over the country's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation".

Russian players were also barred from this year's Wimbledon but have been allowed to compete in other tournaments under a neutral flag.

Group A: Switzerland, Canada, Italy

Group B: Australia, Slovakia, Belgium

Group C: Spain, Kazakhstan, Britain

Group D: Czech Republic, United States, Poland

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru)

((Dhruv.Munjal@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9818291916;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular