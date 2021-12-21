Tennis-Czech Muchova withdraws from Australian Open

US Markets

Dhruv Munjal Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Eric Bolte

Karolina Muchova, a semi-finalist at the 2021 Australian Open, has withdrawn from next year's tournament, the Czech world number 32 said in a statement on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old, who made the last four of a major for the first time and broke into the top 20 this year, hasn't played due to injury following a first-round loss at the U.S. Open in September.

"I'm sad to announce that my 2022 season will not start in Australia. I'm doing all I can to get back on the court as soon as I'm able," Muchova wrote on Twitter.

Muchova is the latest player to pull out of the Jan. 17-30 Australian Open, with Jennifer Brady, Karolina Pliskova, Serena Williams and Bianca Andreescu also ruled out of the year's first major.

