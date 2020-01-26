Tennis-Counter-punching Halep beats Mertens to reach quarters

Simona Halep produced a match of near flawless counter-punching tennis and held off a furious second-set comeback to beat Elise Mertens 6-4 6-4 on Monday and advance to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open.
