US Markets

Tennis-Comeback kid Keys storms into Australian Open semi-finals

Contributor
Ian Ransom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MORGAN SETTE

Having wallowed in a "dark cloud" at the start of the year, Madison Keys booked her first Grand Slam semi-finals in four years on Tuesday with a 6-3 6-2 upset of Barbora Krejcikova at the Australian Open.

MELBOURNE, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Having wallowed in a "dark cloud" at the start of the year, Madison Keys booked her first Grand Slam semi-finals in four years on Tuesday with a 6-3 6-2 upset of Barbora Krejcikova at the Australian Open.

Keys' renaissance after a dismal 2021 season has lit up Melbourne Park this year, and at a baking hot Rod Laver Arena, fourth seed Krejcikova became another casualty of the American's new-found confidence and traditional firepower.

Banging down back-to-back aces to claim the first set, Keys roared to a 3-0 lead in the second before a rare wobble on serve gifted French Open champion Krejcikova a break.

Unbowed, Keys unleashed a blistering forehand return winner down the line to break back and sealed the match with a thumping first serve that Krejcikova could only push long.

Keys will play the winner of Australian world number one Ash Barty and American Jessica Pegula for a place in the final.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

((ian.ransom@thomsonreuters.com; Follow me on Twitter https://twitter.com/MyRansomNotes; +61 3 9286 1447;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular