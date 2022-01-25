Tennis-Collins ends Cornet run to reach Australian Open semi-finals

MELBOURNE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Danielle Collins ended Alize Cornet's dream run at the Australian Open with a 7-5 6-1 win to reach her second semi-final at Melbourne Park on Wednesday.

After breaking Cornet to take the first set, the American 27th seed ramped up the aggression to take the next five games at Rod Laver Arena.

Cornet, playing her first Grand Slam quarter-final in her 63rd main draw appearance at a major, finally held serve to make Collins serve out the match.

Collins showed no nerves as she hammered a forehand down the line to earn two match points, then sealed it when Cornet thudded a forehand into the net.

"It feels incredible," Collins, who made the 2019 semi-finals, said in her on-court interview.

"Especially after some of the health challenges I've had.

"To be able to compete with these women, it's such an honour."

Collins will play the winner of Iga Swiatek and Kaia Kanepi for a place in the final.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

