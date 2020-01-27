US Markets

Tennis-Coaches welcome WTA trial of allowing coaching from stand

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY

Coaches have welcomed the WTA Tour's decision to allow them to help players from the stands this season after the issue became a hot topic following the 2018 U.S. Open final when Serena Williams was controversially penalised.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular