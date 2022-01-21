US Markets

Tennis-Clinical Zverev marches into fourth round in Melbourne

Contributor
Nick Mulvenney Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ASANKA BRENDON RATNAYAKE

Alexander Zverev did not have it all his way but eased into the fourth round of the Australian Open without dropping a set after a 6-3 6-4 6-4 victory over Romanian qualifier Radu Albot on John Cain Arena on Friday.

MELBOURNE, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Alexander Zverev did not have it all his way but eased into the fourth round of the Australian Open without dropping a set after a 6-3 6-4 6-4 victory over Romanian qualifier Radu Albot on John Cain Arena on Friday.

The world number three, still seeking the Grand Slam title that many have predicted for him, struggled with his serve at times but was always in full control as he set up a clash with Canadian Denis Shapovalov.

Albot, who plays much of his tennis on the second-tier challenger circuit, made a contest of the match but was unable to match the quality of the German's play in the decisive moments and failed to convert any of his five break points.

Zverev, who reached the quarter-finals last year at Melbourne Park and lost to Dominic Thiem in the semi-finals in 2020, remained on course for a potential meeting with Rafa Nadal in the last eight.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Mark Heinrich)

((Nick.Mulvenney@tr.com; +61 2 9321 8190;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular