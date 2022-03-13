US Markets

Tennis-Bublik overpowers Murray at Indian Wells

Contributor
Rory Carroll Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jayne Kamin-Oncea

Big-serving Alexander Bublik got revenge against Andy Murray in the second round of Indian Wells on Sunday, beating the former world number one 7-6(9) 6-3 to notch his first win over the Scot in three career meetings.

By Rory Carroll

INDIAN WELLS, Calif., March 13 (Reuters) - Big-serving Alexander Bublik got revenge against Andy Murray in the second round of Indian Wells on Sunday, beating the former world number one 7-6(9) 6-3 to notch his first win over the Scot in three career meetings.

Bublik won the first set tiebreak to seize the momentum and pounded his way to the finish line as Murray was unable to convert any of his six break-point opportunities.

The Kazakhstani sealed the win with a deft drop shot on matchpoint that Murray was unable to reach.

Bublik stood and joined the crowd in applauding the three-time major champion, who claimed his 700th career win on Friday, as he walked off the court.

Murray defeated Bublik in straight sets in Rotterdam in February.

In other second round action, Americans Taylor Fritz, Steve Johnson and John Isner all won in straight sets while Hubert Hurkacz of Poland needed three sets to battle past Oscar Otte of Germany at the Masters 1000 tournament.

(Editing by Toby Davis)

((Rory.Carroll@thomsonreuters.com; 503-830-8017;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular