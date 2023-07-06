Tennis-Brooksby accepts provisional suspension but denies 'whereabouts' violations

Adds ITIA statement

July 6 (Reuters) - Jenson Brooksby accepted a provisional suspension from the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) on Thursday after being accused of missing three anti-doping tests in a 12-month period from April 2022 but the American said he had denied the charges.

The 22-year-old has not competed since the Australian Open in January after undergoing two bouts of surgery on his wrist. He reached the third round of the Grand Slam after knocking out second seed Casper Ruud.

"Though Brooksby elected to take a provisional suspension, doing so is not an admission of the charges by the player," the ITIA said in a statement, adding that Brooksby planned to contest the charges.

The case will be heard by an independent tribunal, with the date yet to be confirmed.

Whereabouts failures can include missed tests or filing failures. Three whereabouts failures in a rolling 12-month period could result in a maximum sanction of a two-year suspension, the ITIA said.

Brooksby, who was ranked 33rd in the world last June and is now 101st, denied the charges in a statement on Instagram.

"The provisional suspension is not an admission that I have done anything wrong," he wrote. "To the contrary, I have denied this charge and am waiting for an arbitration with an independent tribunal.

"I have never failed a drug test, and I have never taken any substances that I was not allowed to take. I have been tested numerous times, including three times after surgery in March 2023."

Brooksby said "one of the alleged missed tests" occurred two days before the ATP 250 event in 's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands, in June last year.

"At the time of that test attempt, I was at the official tournament hotel where I said I would be, and in my hotel room, and (at) the time that I had said I would be there," he added.

