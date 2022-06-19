Tennis-Brazil's Haddad Maia wins Birmingham title

BIRMINGHAM, England, June 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia claimed a second WTA title in two weeks as China's Shuai Zhang retired injured in Sunday's final at the Rothesay Classic in Birmingham.

After rain washed out Saturday's semi-finals both players had to play twice in a day with Haddad Maia beating former world number one Simona Halep 6-3 2-6 6-4 while Zhang edged out another Romanian, Sorana Cirstea, in a third set tiebreak.

Haddad Maia led 5-4 in the opening set in the final when her opponent was forced to retire. She becomes the first Brazilian to win the title in the event's 40-year history.

Having begun the year ranked at 83, the 26-year-old Haddad Maia will now likely be seeded at Wimbledon when it begins next Monday. Last week she won the Nottingham title.

