Tennis-'Black Lives Matter' banners swapped out as U.S. Open honors 'frontline workers,' NYPD

Large banners with the words "Black Lives Matter" were removed from Arthur Ashe Stadium at the U.S. Open on Tuesday as part of a routine rotation and replaced with signage honoring "frontline workers," including the New York City Police Department (NYPD).

"Thank you frontline workers," the new banners read, along with an image of the caduceus, a symbol long associated with medical professionals, and the acronyms "FDNY," referring to the New York City Fire Department, and "NYPD."

A smaller, three-row section of the stadium honoring Black Lives Matter with the words "Moving Black lives to the front" remained.

