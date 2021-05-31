Tennis-Birthday girl Swiatek launches title defence with straight sets win

Contributors
Sudipto Ganguly Reuters
India Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN HARTMANN

Birthday girl Iga Swiatek beat friend Kaja Juvan of Slovenia 6-0 7-5 to begin her French Open title defence on Monday.

PARIS, May 31 (Reuters) - Birthday girl Iga Swiatek beat friend Kaja Juvan of Slovenia 6-0 7-5 to begin her French Open title defence on Monday.

Celebrating her 20th birthday, the Pole did not seem keen to spend too much time on court and came out all guns blazing from the start on a windy day in the opening match at Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Swiatek dished out a bagel in the first set to Juvan, who is her friend from junior ranks, making it three consecutive sets that the Pole had not lost a game after she defeated former number one Karolina Pliskova 6-0 6-0 in the final in Rome.

With nothing to lose Juvan went on the offensive in the second set and after an early trade of breaks Swiatek got the crucial break in the 12th game to set up a second-round clash against either Shelby Rogers or Rebecca Peterson.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Berhampore, India; editing by Christian Radnedge)

((sudipto.ganguly@thomsonreuters.com; +91 22 6841 4383; Twitter: @Sudipto_Reuters;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters