Tennis-Australian Open to continue without crowds - organisers

Contributor
Nick Mulvenney Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ASANKA BRENDON RATNAYAKE

The Australian Open tennis tournament will proceed without crowds over the next five days, organisers said, after the state of Victoria was placed under a snap lockdown from Friday to contain a fresh outbreak of COVID-19. [nL1N2KI038]

"Australian Open sessions today and tonight will continue as planned with COVID safe protocols in place," organisers said in a statement.

"We are notifying ticket holders, players and staff that there will be no fans onsite at the AO for five days, commencing from Saturday 13 February."

