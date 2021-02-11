Tennis-Australian Open to continue without crowds - organisers

MELBOURNE, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The Australian Open tennis tournament will proceed without crowds over the next five days, organisers said, after the state of Victoria was placed under a snap lockdown from Friday to contain a fresh outbreak of COVID-19.

"Australian Open sessions today and tonight will continue as planned with COVID safe protocols in place," organisers said in a statement.

"We are notifying ticket holders, players and staff that there will be no fans onsite at the AO for five days, commencing from Saturday 13 February."

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Shri Navaratnam)

