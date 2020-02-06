US Markets

Tennis-Andreescu left off Canada's singles roster for Fed Cup tie

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu was left off Canada's singles roster at the draw ceremony on Thursday for this week's Fed Cup qualifier against Switzerland as she continues to recover from a knee injury.

Feb 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu was left off Canada's singles roster at the draw ceremony on Thursday for this week's Fed Cup qualifier against Switzerland as she continues to recover from a knee injury. Andreescu, who missed the last three months after suffering the injury at the WTA Finals in Shenzhen, could still play doubles alongside Gabriela Dabrowski if the best-of-five tie in Biel goes the distance. Tennis Canada named world number six Andreescu in the Canadian team last week but said the 19-year-old would only make her season debut if her knee injury had fully recovered. [nL8N29X701] Andreescu's last appearance for Canada came in last year's World Group II playoff against the Netherlands when she won the first and third rubbers to help the team to a 4-0 victory. The winner of the Feb. 7-8 tie in Biel will qualify for the Fed Cup Finals in Budapest, Hungary in April. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto Editing by Toby Davis) ((frank.pingue@thomsonreuters.com; +1-416-941-8094; Reuters Messaging: frank.pingue.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: TENNIS FEDCUP CAN/ (PIX)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

Beauty for Freedom Rings The Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell

Beauty for Freedom visited the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square. In honor of the occasion, Jerry Chu, Co-Founder and 2 board members rang the Closing Bell.

Jan 23, 2020
See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular