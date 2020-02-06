Tennis-Andreescu left off Canada's singles roster for Fed Cup tie

Feb 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu was left off Canada's singles roster at the draw ceremony on Thursday for this week's Fed Cup qualifier against Switzerland as she continues to recover from a knee injury. Andreescu, who missed the last three months after suffering the injury at the WTA Finals in Shenzhen, could still play doubles alongside Gabriela Dabrowski if the best-of-five tie in Biel goes the distance. Tennis Canada named world number six Andreescu in the Canadian team last week but said the 19-year-old would only make her season debut if her knee injury had fully recovered. [nL8N29X701] Andreescu's last appearance for Canada came in last year's World Group II playoff against the Netherlands when she won the first and third rubbers to help the team to a 4-0 victory. The winner of the Feb. 7-8 tie in Biel will qualify for the Fed Cup Finals in Budapest, Hungary in April. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto Editing by Toby Davis) ((frank.pingue@thomsonreuters.com; +1-416-941-8094; Reuters Messaging: frank.pingue.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: TENNIS FEDCUP CAN/ (PIX)

