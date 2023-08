Tennis-American Sock set to retire after US Open

Aug 28 (Reuters) - American Jack Sock will retire from tennis after the U.S. Open, the former world number eight said on Sunday.

Sock, 30, has won four ATP singles titles and 17 tour-level doubles trophies, with the most notable crowns being the 2017 ATP Masters 1000 title in Paris, as well as men's doubles titles at Wimbledon in 2014 and 2018 and the 2018 U.S. Open.

He also won a mixed doubles gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics as well as a bronze in the men's doubles.

Sock is teaming up with John Isner at Flushing Meadows, with the big-serving American also set to retire after the conclusion of the year's final Grand Slam.

"To the eight-year-old boy who immediately fell in love with the sport of tennis. I hope I made you proud," Sock said in a post on Instagram. "It's been 14 years of memories I will never forget.

"From winning four Grand Slams, Olympic gold and bronze, top 10 rankings in singles and doubles and competing on the Davis Cup and Laver Cup teams, it's been beyond what I could've ever dreamed.

"Flushing Meadows since I was 17 and this year's U.S. Open will be the final event of my career. I look forward to creating memories in front of the best fans in the world one last time."

The U.S. Open runs from Aug. 28 to Sept. 10.

According to reports in U.S. media, Sock could switch to pickleball after his retirement.

(Reporting by Pearl Josephine Nazare in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

