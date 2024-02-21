News & Insights

Tennis-Alcaraz gives upbeat injury update

Credit: REUTERS/MATIAS BAGLIETTO

February 21, 2024 — 04:08 pm EST

Written by Martyn Herman for Reuters ->

Feb 21 (Reuters) - World number two Carlos Alcaraz said he will need a few days off but gave a positive update on the injury he sustained in the first round of the Rio Open on Tuesday.

"Just had an MRI on my ankle after yesterday's injury, and I have a grade II lateral sprain that will keep me sidelined for a few days... See you in Las Vegas and Indian Wells!" the 20-year-old Spaniard said on X.

Alcaraz was forced to retire after two games of his match against Thiago Monteiro after twisting his right ankle on the second point and needing it strapped.

Top seed Alcaraz won the Rio title in 2022 and was runner-up last year, when he lost to Briton Cameron Norrie. He arrived in Rio after losing to Chilean Nicolas Jarry in the semi-finals of last week's Buenos Aires Open.

The twice major champion will hope to be fit enough to defend his Indian Wells title next month.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Toby Davis)

