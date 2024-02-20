News & Insights

Tennis-Alcaraz back at Queen's as he announces grasscourt schedule

Credit: REUTERS/PETER CZIBORRA

February 20, 2024 — 09:12 am EST

Written by Martyn Herman for Reuters ->

LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Carlos Alcaraz will stick to the same formula that landed him last year's Wimbledon title with the Spaniard announcing on Tuesday that he will play at the Queen's Club Championships.

World number two Alcaraz won the Queen's title last year and then swept through the Wimbledon fortnight, beating holder Novak Djokovic in the final.

The 20-year-old is the first player to confirm his entry for the prestigious pre-Wimbledon tournament.

"I'm excited to be heading back to the LTA's cinch Championships this year," said Alcaraz, who beat Australia's Alex de Minaur in last year's final.

"Winning the title in 2023 was very special for me and the perfect preparation for Wimbledon. I really enjoyed playing on the British grass courts and look forward to competing again this summer."

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)

((martyn.herman@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427933; Reuters Messaging: martyn.herman@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

