TenneT hopes sale of German division can be completed this year, CEO says

AMSTERDAM, March 14 (Reuters) - Dutch electricity grid operator TenneT IPO-TTH.AS hopes the sale of its German business can be completed this year, its CEO Manon van Beek said in an interview with Dutch financial daily FD published on Tuesday.

"That would be the best scenario. Because in 2024 we have new financing needs," Van Beek said of the intention to sell its German arm to the German government this year.

Van Beek said talks between the Dutch and German governments were still in an early phase, and that it was too early to say for what price the German business would be sold.

The Dutch government last month said it woud opt for a total sale of the German activities of its electricity grid operator in talks with Berlin.

State-owned TenneT operates the Dutch high-voltage grid and part of the German grid and expects to invest around 8 billion euros ($8.6 billion) per year in the next decade to support the energy transition.

The German division will need 15 billion euros of fresh equity to fund this, but the Dutch government has repeatedly said it would only provide capital for Dutch operations.

($1 = 0.9338 euros)

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Stephen Coates)

