TenneT gets EUR 450 mln EIB loan to upgrade southern German grid

BERLIN, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The European Investment Bank (EIB) has granted an investment loan worth 450 million euros ($442.40 million) to Dutch grid operator TenneT IPO-TTH.AS to upgrade its grid in southern Germany, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The project, which is meant to help increase the country's security of supply, will increase the capacity of the grid in Bavaria and prepare it for transporting more renewable energy.

"The upgrade of the Ostbayernring will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Germany and benefit energy-security in Europe as a whole," said EIB vice president Kris Peeters.

($1 = 1.0172 euros)

