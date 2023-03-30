TenneT awards $25 bln in contracts to build North Sea-to-shore connections

Updates with details of contracts, TenneT plans

AMSTERDAM, March 30 (Reuters) - Dutch state-owned electric grid company TenneT IPO-TTH.AS has awarded 11 contracts worth a combined 23 billion euros ($25 billion) to build systems connecting wind farms in the North Sea to shore, it said on Thursday.

The contracts are being awarded to consortia led by Hitachi Energy and by General Electric.

TenneT is spending tens of billions of euros over the next decade to connect North Sea wind farms to the electric grid in Germany and the Netherlands. Each of the planned links is capable of carrying 2 gigawatts (GW) of electricity, it said.

General Electric GE.N said it had been awarded three contracts worth a total of around 6 billion euros in combination with Singapore's Sembcorp Marine SCMN.SI, and two others in a consortium with McDermott worth another 4 billion euros in total.

The other consortium of Hitachi Energy 6501.T and Petrofac Ltd PFC.L said it had signed a 13 billion euro agreement for six projects.

The connection systems that TenneT and the companies are planning will convert the alternating current (AC) electricity collected from individual wind turbines to high voltage DC current and bring it to onshore converter stations.

Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark and Belgium are overseeing projects to build 65 GW worth of offshore wind by 2030 as Europe tries to reduce reliance on fossil fuel and meet climate goals.

TenneT will oversee the grid for about two-thirds of that capacity.

The Dutch and German governments are in talks for Germany to buy TenneT's German operations in light of the company's massive investment needs, estimated at over 100 billion euros in the coming decade.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling Additional reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru Editing by Jan Harvey and Mark Potter)

((toby.sterling@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.