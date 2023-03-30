BioTech
GE

TenneT awards $25 bln in contracts to build North Sea-to-shore connections

March 30, 2023 — 02:38 am EDT

Written by Toby Sterling for Reuters ->

AMSTERDAM, March 30 (Reuters) - Dutch state-owned electric grid company TenneT IPO-TTH.AS has awarded 11 contracts worth a collective 23 billion euros ($24.92 billion) to build systems connecting wind farms in the North Sea to shore, it said on Thursday.

The contracts are being awarded to consortiums led by Hitachi Energy and by General Electric.

TenneT is spending tens of billions of euros over the next decade to connect North Sea wind farms to the electric grid in Germany and the Netherlands. Each of the planned links is capable of carrying 2 gigawatts' worth of electricity, it said.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((toby.sterling@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
BioTechCompaniesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GE
PFC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.