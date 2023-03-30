TenneT awards $25 bln in contracts to build North Sea-to-shore connections

AMSTERDAM, March 30 (Reuters) - Dutch state-owned electric grid company TenneT IPO-TTH.AS has awarded 11 contracts worth a collective 23 billion euros ($24.92 billion) to build systems connecting wind farms in the North Sea to shore, it said on Thursday.

The contracts are being awarded to consortiums led by Hitachi Energy and by General Electric.

TenneT is spending tens of billions of euros over the next decade to connect North Sea wind farms to the electric grid in Germany and the Netherlands. Each of the planned links is capable of carrying 2 gigawatts' worth of electricity, it said.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Jan Harvey)

