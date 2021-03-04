TenneT and CrossWind agree Dutch wind farm grid connection

LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - Dutch grid company TenneT IPO-TTH.AS and wind farm developer CrossWind have signed agreements to enable a wind farm off the Dutch coast to be connected to the country's power grid, they said on Thursday.

The project developed by CrossWind, a consortium of oil and gas major Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L and renewables company Eneco, will have installed capacity of 759 megawatts when it is completed in 2023.

The agreements will enable CrossWind to supply wind power equivalent to the consumption of more than a million Dutch households through TenneT's offshore grid.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney Editing by David Goodman)

