Tennessee natgas pipeline declares force majeure after fire

August 18, 2023 — 12:32 pm EDT

Written by Seher Dareen, Rahul Paswan, Ashitha Shivaprasad for Reuters ->

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan KMI.N unit Tennessee Gas Pipeline on Friday declared force majeure following an explosion and fire caused by equipment failure at a compressor station near Centerville in Hickman County.

"At this time, the fire remains extinguished," the company said in an email, adding that the evacuation order that was in place has been lifted, and Highway 48 has reopened.

One employee was transported to the hospital with symptoms that were not directly related to the incident and has been discharged, the company said.

"The six employees who were on site during the incident have been accounted for, and there are no additional injuries to report."

Kinder Morgan said that a safety assessment is underway and it will conduct cleanup activities and develop a repair plan once it is safe to access the site.

Tennessee Pipeline is an interstate natural gas pipeline system that gathers gas from basins between Texas and Alabama and delivers it to the Northeast, Midwest and Southeast.

