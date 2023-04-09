Tennessee Democratic lawmakers expelled over gun control protest hope to reclaim seats

By Gabriella Borter and Njuwa Maina

April 9 (Reuters) - Two Tennessee Democrats who were expelled from the Republican-dominated state House of Representatives last week over their participation in a gun control protest said on Sunday that they hoped to soon reclaim their seats.

Their expulsion has drawn national outcry from Democrats. Vice President Kamala Harris paid a visit to Nashville last Friday in support of Jones, who represents a Nashville district, Pearson, who represents a Memphis district, and their colleague Representative Gloria Johnson, who also joined the gun control protest but was spared expulsion last week by one member vote.

Under Tennessee Law, the Metropolitan Council of Davidson County in Nashville and the Shelby County Board of Commissioners in Memphis can appoint interim representatives for their districts' now-vacant seats until a special election is held.

Metro Council Member Kevin Rhoten said on Twitter that he had been bombarded with emails since Thursday asking him to vote to appoint Justin Jones for the District 52 seat, and that he planned to do that. At least two members of the Shelby County Board of Commissioners have told local news they plan to reappoint Pearson to the District 86 seat.

"I would be honored to accept the appointment of the Shelby County Commission and to run in a special election," Pearson told NBC on Sunday.

Jones said he too would accept a reappointment and run again in a special election.

"Their attack on democracy hurts all of us," Jones said of the Republican-controlled House.

The Metropolitan Council in Nashville planned to meet on Monday to address the district vacancy. Nashville Vice Mayor Jim Shulman told Reuters that if the council rules are suspended, a vote could be held right after that meeting, and Jones could return to his role.

Shelby County Board of Commissioners Chairman Mickell Lowery on Sunday announced the board would consider reappointing Pearson in a special meeting called for Wednesday.

On Thursday, the body voted along party lines to expel Jones and Pearson.

"The Republican-led supermajority of the Tennessee General Assembly sought to have a political lynching of three of its members because we spoke out of turn against the status quo of the government after the tragic deaths of six people," Pearson told the congregation.

He spoke exuberantly, rousing the crowd to their feet and eliciting cries of agreement from the congregation.

Jones attended Easter service at Watson Grove Church in Nashville and briefly spoke to the congregation, delivering a message of resilience.

"It's not over," Jones said. "We are in the midst of a resurrection...that will redeem the soul of the state and hopefully this nation."

(Reporting by Gabriella Borter; editing by Diane Craft and Edwina Gibbs)

((Gabriella.Borter@thomsonreuters.com; 646 223 5942;))

