Tennessee Court Of Appeals Vacates Trial Court's Judgment On Liability Against Endo

(RTTNews) - The Tennessee Court of Appeals has reversed a trial court judge's order denying a motion for recusal by Endo International plc.'s (ENDP) wholly-owned subsidiaries Endo Health Solutions Inc. and Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. in Clay County et al. v.Purdue Pharma, L.P., et al., pending in the Circuit Court for Cumberland County, Tennessee, and remanded the case for transfer to a different judge.

In so doing, the Tennessee Court of Appeals also vacated the trial court judge's order imposing sanctions on Endo for alleged discovery violations, including the entry of a default judgment on liability.

The Clay Countycase involves claims by 13 Tennessee counties, 22 cities and towns within those counties and an individual plaintiff alleging that Endo's sale of prescription opioid medications violated Tennessee's Drug Dealer Liability Act.

