Tenneco (TEN) Q3 Earnings Miss, Sales Surpass Estimates

Tenneco Inc. TEN incurred an adjusted loss of 14 cents per share in third-quarter 2022 as against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 75 cents. The company’s EPS in the year-ago period was 17 cents. High costs resulted in dismal results in the quarter under discussion. Total costs and expenses flared up 14% year over year to $4,821 million. Revenues of $4,931 million topped the consensus estimate of $4,841 million and increased 14% year over year.
Segmental Performance
In the reported quarter, the Clean Air division’s revenues were $2,335 million, increasing 20.6% from the year-ago figure and topping the consensus mark of $2,183 million. Adjusted EBITDA totaled $133 million in the quarter, decreasing 2.9% from the year-ago quarter and lagging the consensus mark of $153 million.
Revenues in the Performance Solutions division amounted to $849 million, increasing 23.7% from the year-earlier period. The metric also beat the consensus mark of $823 million. Adjusted EBITDA totaled $49 million in the quarter, rising from $38 million recorded in the third quarter of 2021.
The Powertrain division’s revenues amounted to $1,024 million in the quarter, registering 8.8% growth year over year but missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,071 million. Adjusted EBITDA totaled $92 million and rose from $74 million generated in the year-ago period. The metric, however, fell short of the consensus mark of $98 million.
The Motorparts division’s revenues were $723 million, up from $769 million a year ago but lagged the consensus mark of $756 million. Adjusted EBITDA totaled $76 million in the quarter, falling 34% year over year and missing the consensus mark of $112 million.
Financials
Tenneco had cash and cash equivalents of $415 million as of Sep 30, 2022, down from $859 million as of Dec 31, 2021. Long-term debt totaled $3,603 million, down from $5,018 million as of Dec 31, 2021. During the reported quarter, the company’s net cash provided by operating activities was $55 million.
Tenneco has not provided any guidance on account of its pending takeover by Apollo Global Management, which was announced in February 2022. The transaction is expected to close by mid-November.
Tenneco currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Peer Releases
BorgWarner Inc. BWA: BorgWarner reported adjusted earnings of $1.24 per share for third-quarter 2022, up from 80 cents recorded in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02 per share. The automotive equipment supplier reported net sales of $4,060 million, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,977 million. The top line also moved up 18.8% year over year.
For full-year 2022, the company anticipates net sales within $15.4-$15.7 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 12-14%. Importantly, BorgWarner envisions electric vehicle revenues of around $850 million for 2022, doubling from 2021 levels. Adjusted operating margin is expected in the band of 10-12%. Adjusted net earnings are estimated to be within $4.25-$4.45 share. Free cash flow is projected in the band of $650-$750 million.
Allison Transmission Holdings ALSN: Allison posted third-quarter earnings of $1.45 a share, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.31. The bottom line increased 63% on a year-over-year basis. Quarterly revenues of $710 million grew 25% from the year-ago period and crossed the consensus mark of $691 million.
Allison modified its full-year 2022 guidance. It now estimates net sales in the band of $2,690-$2,740 million compared with the prior range of $2,650-$2,750 million. Net income is now expected in the band of $490-$510 million, up from the prior estimate of $450-$500 million, and adjusted EBITDA is now estimated within $915-$945 million compared with $885-$955 million previously. Adjusted free cash flow is now estimated within $460-$480 million compared with $420-$480 million projected previously. Its net cash provided by operating activities is expected to be within $620-$650 million, compared with $590-$660 million expected previously.
Autoliv Inc. ALV: Autoliv reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.23 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.37. The bottom line, nevertheless, shot up 68% on a year-over-year basis. The company reported net sales of $2,302 million for the quarter, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,344 million. The top line, however, soared 25% year over year.
The company forecasts full-year 2022 organic sales growth of around 15%, compared with 13-16% guided previously. Adjusted operating margin is now anticipated within the higher end of 6-7%. Operating cash flow expectations have been brought down to the band of $700-$750 million from $750-$850 million forecast earlier. The projection for capex, net, of sales, remains unchanged at around 5.5%.
