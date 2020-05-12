Tenneco (TEN) Q1 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Down

Tenneco Inc. TEN posted first-quarter 2020 adjusted loss per share of 31 cents, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 95 cents. Higher-than-anticipated revenues from Clean Air, Powertrain and Ride Performance segments resulted in the narrower-than-expected loss.

However, the bottom line compared unfavorably with the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 52 cents due to lower year-over-year revenues across all the segments.

The OEM auto supplier posted first-quarter 2020 revenues of $3,836 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,677 million. The top line, however, declined from the $4,484 million recorded in first-quarter 2019. Decline in light-vehicle production due to the coronavirus crisis and unfavorable foreign-currency translation hurt revenues.

Segmental Highlights

The Clean Air division’s revenues were $1,545 million compared with the year-earlier figure of $1,779 million. The figure, however, surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,477 million. Adjusted EBITDA totaled $104 million in the quarter, down from the year-ago quarter’s $140 million.

Revenues in the Ride Performance division came in at $588 million compared with the $733 million recorded in the year-ago quarter. The reported figure, however, outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $563 million. Adjusted EBITDA totaled $16 million in the first quarter, down 48.4% year over year.

The Powertrain division’s revenues summed $997 million, down from the $1,175 million recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2019. The figure, however, beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $914 million. Adjusted EBITDA totaled $90 million in the reported quarter, down 22.4% year over year.

The Motorparts division’s revenues were $706 million, which fell from the $797 million generated in first-quarter 2019. The figure also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $717 million. Adjusted EBITDA totaled $73 million in the March-end quarter, down from the $90 million recorded in first-quarter 2019.

Financial Position

Tenneco had cash and cash equivalents of $767 million as of Mar 31, 2020, compared with $564 million as of Dec 31, 2019. Long-term debt was $5,837 million, up from $5,371 million as of Dec 31, 2019.

Outlook

Tenneco suspended the 2020 guidance as it expects the coronavirus pandemic’s impact to strain its operations in the days to come.

