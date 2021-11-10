Tenneco (TEN) Beats on Q3 Earnings & Sales, Cuts '21 Guidance

Tenneco TEN reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 17 cents per share, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 15 cents. The outperformance stemmed from higher-than-expected EBITDA from the Clean Air, Performance Solutions, and Powertrain segments. The bottom line, however, compared unfavorably with the year-ago figure of 33 cents a share. Revenues of $4,332 million topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,995 million and improved around 2% year over year.

Tenneco Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Tenneco Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Tenneco Inc. Quote

Segmental Performance

In the reported quarter, the Clean Air division’s revenues summed $1,936 million, higher than the year-ago figure of $1,919 million. The figure also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,759 million. Adjusted EBITDA totaled $137 million in the quarter, down from $149 million. The metric, however, topped the consensus estimate of $102 million.



Revenues in the Performance Solutions division amounted to $686 million, increasing from $679 million recorded in the year-earlier period and surpassing the consensus mark of $593 million. Adjusted EBITDA totaled $38 million in the September quarter, down from $55 million in the prior-year quarter. The reported EBITDA beat the consensus mark of $18.25 million.



The Powertrain division’s revenues amounted to $941 million in the third quarter, rising from $928 million in the year-earlier period and outpacing the consensus mark of $851 million. Adjusted EBITDA totaled $74 million, beating the consensus mark of $55 million but declining from of $101 million in the year-ago period.



The Motorparts division’s revenues were $769 million, up from the $730 million generated in third-quarter 2020. The figure, however, lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $790 million. Adjusted EBITDA totaled $115 million in the quarter, down from $131 million. The metric, however, missed the consensus mark of $125 million.

Financials & Outlook

Tenneco had cash and cash equivalents of $589 million as of Sep 30, 2021, down from $798 million as of Dec 31, 2020. Long-term debt totaled $5,050 million, down from $5,171 million as of Dec 31, 2021. During the third quarter, the company’s net cash used by operating activities was $48 million compared with the year-earlier quarter’s $486 million.



The firm has trimmed 2021 outlook. Full-year revenues are now envisioned within $17.75-$17.85 billion, down from the prior outlook of $18.3-$18.6 billion. The company expects 2021 adjusted EBITDA in the band of $1.25-$1.28 billion, lower than the previous guidance of 1.36-$1.44 billion. Management anticipates net debt to be around $4.3 billion at the end of 2021, a little higher than the previous forecast of debt less than $4.2 billion.

Tenneco — which shares space with Magna International MGA, Meritor MTOR, and American Axle & Manufacturing AXL, currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.