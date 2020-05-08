Tenneco posts lower-than-expected sales decline amid COVID-19 crisis

Adds details on the quarter, background on debt

May 8 (Reuters) - U.S. auto parts maker Tenneco Inc TEN.N on Friday reported a smaller-than-expected fall in quarterly sales, as the impact of coronavirus-led lockdowns on its operations was not as bad as feared.

Tenneco, saddled with a debt of $6 billion, makes parts such as catalytic converters that reduce pollution and optimize engine performance. General Motors Co GM.N and Ford Motor Co F.N are its largest customers.

The company, whose biggest shareholder is activist investor Carl Icahn, has struggled to split since announcing a separation plan in 2018.

Tenneco, which withdrew its 2020 outlook last month, said on Friday it was implementing some cost cuts such as plant closures, deferment of discretionary spending and the reduction of capital expenditures.

Net loss attributable to Tenneco widened to $839 million, or $10.34 per share in the first quarter ended March 31, from $117 million, or $1.44 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Tenneco lost 31 cents per share in the quarter.

Total net sales and operating revenues fell 14.5% to $3.84 billion.

Analysts on average expected Tenneco to post a quarterly loss of 90 cents on revenue $3.62 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

