US Markets
TEN

Tenneco posts lower-than-expected sales decline amid COVID-19 crisis

Publisher
Reuters
Published

U.S. auto parts maker Tenneco Inc on Friday reported a smaller-than-expected fall in quarterly sales, as the impact of coronavirus-led lockdowns on its operations was not as bad as feared.

Adds details on the quarter, background on debt

May 8 (Reuters) - U.S. auto parts maker Tenneco Inc TEN.N on Friday reported a smaller-than-expected fall in quarterly sales, as the impact of coronavirus-led lockdowns on its operations was not as bad as feared.

Tenneco, saddled with a debt of $6 billion, makes parts such as catalytic converters that reduce pollution and optimize engine performance. General Motors Co GM.N and Ford Motor Co F.N are its largest customers.

The company, whose biggest shareholder is activist investor Carl Icahn, has struggled to split since announcing a separation plan in 2018.

Tenneco, which withdrew its 2020 outlook last month, said on Friday it was implementing some cost cuts such as plant closures, deferment of discretionary spending and the reduction of capital expenditures.

Net loss attributable to Tenneco widened to $839 million, or $10.34 per share in the first quarter ended March 31, from $117 million, or $1.44 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Tenneco lost 31 cents per share in the quarter.

Total net sales and operating revenues fell 14.5% to $3.84 billion.

Analysts on average expected Tenneco to post a quarterly loss of 90 cents on revenue $3.62 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((ankit.ajmera@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2596;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TEN GM F

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular