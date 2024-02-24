Tennant (TNC) Price Target Increased by 7.42% to 115.60

The average one-year price target for Tennant (NYSE:TNC) has been revised to 115.60 / share. This is an increase of 7.42% from the prior estimate of 107.61 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 113.12 to a high of 120.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.84% from the latest reported closing price of 106.21 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 540 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tennant. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TNC is 0.14%, a decrease of 8.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.84% to 21,709K shares. The put/call ratio of TNC is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,255K shares representing 6.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,298K shares, representing a decrease of 3.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNC by 8.29% over the last quarter.

Mairs & Power holds 1,225K shares representing 6.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,332K shares, representing a decrease of 8.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNC by 3.21% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 811K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 840K shares, representing a decrease of 3.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNC by 18.41% over the last quarter.

P2 Capital Partners holds 712K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MPGFX - Mairs & Power Growth Fund holds 695K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 783K shares, representing a decrease of 12.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNC by 0.44% over the last quarter.

Tennant Background Information

Founded in 1870, Tennant Company (TNC), headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is a world leader in designing, manufacturing and marketing solutions that empower customers to achieve quality cleaning performance, reduce their environmental impact and help create a cleaner, safer, healthier world. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces. Tennant's global field service network is the most extensive in the industry. Tennant Company had sales of $1.14 billion in 2019 and has approximately 4,400 employees. Tennant has manufacturing operations throughout the world and sells products directly in 15 countries and through distributors in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.tennantco.com and www.ipcworldwide.com. The Tennant Company logo and other trademarks designated with the symbol '®' are trademarks of Tennant Company registered in the United States and/or other countries.

