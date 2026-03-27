Tennant (TNC) Price Target Decreased by 23.86% to 85.42

The average one-year price target for Tennant (NYSE:TNC) has been revised to $85.42 / share. This is a decrease of 23.86% from the prior estimate of $112.20 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $67.67 to a high of $95.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.13% from the latest reported closing price of $67.73 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 285 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tennant. This is an decrease of 263 owner(s) or 47.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TNC is 0.18%, an increase of 12.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 24.86% to 17,634K shares. The put/call ratio of TNC is 2.70, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mairs & Power holds 1,072K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,330K shares , representing a decrease of 24.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNC by 24.97% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 515K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 435K shares , representing an increase of 15.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNC by 6.29% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 503K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 500K shares , representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNC by 9.49% over the last quarter.

P2 Capital Partners holds 485K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 454K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 516K shares , representing a decrease of 13.82%.

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