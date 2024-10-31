Tennant raises quarterly dividend 5.4% to 29.5c per share

The Board of Directors of Tennant (TNC) Company authorized raising the quarterly cash dividend to $0.295 per share, a 5.4% increase. The increased dividend is payable December 16, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 29, 2024. “We take pride in our strong dividend legacy and remain committed to delivering long-term value for our shareholders in line with our capital allocation priorities. Our strong balance sheet and solid free cash flow position enable us to consistently grow our dividend and return capital to shareholders,” said Tennant Company President and CEO Dave Huml.

