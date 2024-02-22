News & Insights

Tennant Partners With Brain Corp To Develop AI Robotic Cleaning

February 22, 2024 — 10:32 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Cleaning products provider, Tennant Company (TNC), Thursday announced an agreement with Brain Corp, an artificial intelligence company, to develop robotic cleaning equipment powered with AI-enabled navigation technology.

Under the agreement, Tennant had invested $32 million in Brain Corp.

The company further stated that it would launch its first Autonomous Mobile Robot cleaning product, dubbed X4 ROVR, in the second quarter of 2024.

"This partnership further aligns two companies driven by a shared purpose to elevate productivity and efficiency, and provide essential support for janitorial teams facing understaffing and overwhelming demand," said Brain Corp CEO David Pinn.

Currently, Tennant's stock is trading at $99.33, down 2.48 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

